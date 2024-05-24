Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line disrupted

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were affected on Friday evening, causing inconvenience to many commuters.

Several metro stations, including Central Secretariat and Rajiv Chowk, became crowded due to the prolonged halt.

"There was no technical glitch and everything was normal. There might have been a minor holdup," said a DMRC official.

The extended stop at key stations like Central Secretariat and Rajiv Chowk led to increased crowding on the Yellow Line, impacting the overall flow of services.

The Yellow Line, also known as Line 2, is the second line of the Delhi Metro. Covering a distance of 48.8 km, it includes 37 stations and links Samaypur Badli in the north with Millennium City Centre in the south. PTI NSM AS AS