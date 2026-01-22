Services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line disrupted

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Services on the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were disrupted again on Thursday morning, according to a statement.

The services were disrupted at 7.35 am and resumed at 8.17 am, it said.

During the 40-minute disruption, truncated services were operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar, as well as Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at Tollygunj and Shahid Khudiram at Birji, it added.

The statement said the disruption was caused by an "unscheduled but preventive maintenance work", but what triggered it during the morning rush hour was not mentioned.

Over the last few months, snags have frequently occurred on the Blue Line, the country's first metro corridor.