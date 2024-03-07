Services on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit due to signalling issue

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were affected on Thursday due to a signalling issue between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate stations, officials said.

Normal services resumed on the entire Yellow Line from 5:15 pm onwards, they said.

The Yellow Line runs between Samaypur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

"Train services on Yellow Line are regulated today owing to a track circuit drop (signalling) issue between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate stations.

"Due to this, trains are running at restricted speed in this small section, resulting in bunching of trains. Normal train services are available on the rest of the sections of Yellow Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

It also took to X to alert commuters about the issue.

Services on the entire Yellow Line were running normally from 5:15 pm onwards, the official said.