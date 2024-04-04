Services on section of Metro corridor in Mumbai delayed due to technical fault

Mumbai: Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor in Mumbai were disrupted on Thursday morning due to a technical fault, an official said.

Commuters complained of overcrowding and long queues of passengers at Ghatkopar, Andheri and other Metro stations due to the disruption of services on the nearly 11-km-long corridor at around 10 am.

Mumbai Metro One spokesperson told PTI that the services on the corridor were affected due to a "technical delay".

The fault has not been rectified yet, the spokesperson said.

"Services were running at delayed interval due to technical fault. Train operation has been regularised and is normal with additional services being run. Regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your support," Mumbai Metro One said in a post on X.

More than three lakh commuters use the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Mumbai Metro Line 1 every day.

"Crazy queue to enter Ghatkopar Metro Station from Ghatkopar Railway Station. Aisa lag raha hai Lalbaug ka darshan ka line hai. @MumbaiMetro01 can the security process be made faster? Or is it due to more passengers than it can be handled on the platform?" said a post on Roads of Mumbai X handle.