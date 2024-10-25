Services on Violet Line hit due to signalling issue: DMRC

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Metro services were affected on Friday for an hour on Violet Line between Sarita Vihar and Badarpur Border stations due to signalling issue, officials said.

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh in Haryana.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said the train service on Violet Line were regulated from 5.25 pm to 6.30 pm due to signalling issue (track circuit) between Sarita Vihar and Badarpur Border station.

As a result, trains were running at restricted speed in this section resulting into bunching of trains. However, normal train services was available on rest of the section of Violet Line, the official said.

To avoid any inconvenience to passengers, announcements was also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Violet Line, he added. PTI NIT NB