Services to start an hour early on Delhi Metro Phase III lines on Sunday

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Train services on Delhi Metro Phase III corridors will begin an hour earlier than usual on March 8, starting at 6 am instead of the regular 7 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the early resumption of services will be on Line 7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, Line 8 (Magenta Line) from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West, including Krishna Park Extension, and Line 9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand.

The corporation said the change in schedule will be in effect on March 8 and advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

The early start of services comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two new Delhi Metro corridors in the national capital. PTI SHB NB NB