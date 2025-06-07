Serving Agniveer duped of over Rs 82,000 in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping a serving Agniveer of over Rs 82,000 by asking for his mobile phone on the pretext of making a call, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on May 18, when Abhishek, posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, was approached near Metro Gate No 4 of the New Delhi Railway Station by a man who claimed to have lost his phone and wallet, they said.

The man requested Abhishek to let him use his mobile phone to make an emergency call, a senior police officer of the central district said.

Trusting him, Abhishek handed over his mobile phone, which the accused used to access the UPI application and transfer Rs 82,496 to multiple accounts before fleeing with the device, the officer said.

A case was registered at Daryaganj police station and an investigation was initiated. Police traced the fraudulent transactions and analysed CCTV footage.

On May 28, the main accused, Sahil Verma (24), a resident of Sonipat, was arrested near Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh. During interrogation, he confessed to running a fake company and creating fraudulent bank accounts to receive the stolen funds, he said.

His associate, Deepak Jain alias Naveen (33), a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, was arrested the next day from Chittorgarh. Five mobile phones and many bank passbooks were recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused were part of an organised gang that targeted unsuspecting people and routed stolen money through shell companies, they added.