Serving in Gujarat CMO for over decade after retirement, Kailashnathan to step down

Ahmedabad, June 29 (PTI) K Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will step down on June 30 after holding the post for more than a decade after his retirement.

The IAS officer has been serving in the chief minister's office since 2006 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

While Gujarat has had three chief ministers -- Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and incumbent Bhupendra Patel -- after Modi became prime minister in 2014, Kailashnathan has been the chief principal secretary in the CMO since 2013.

"After serving in my office for many years, Chief Principal Secretary Kailashnathan has decided to hang his boots on June 30," CM Bhupendra Patel said in a post on X.

"After retiring as IAS officer in 2013 as additional chief secretary, he served in the CMO as chief principal secretary...," the CM noted.

His strength was administrative efficiency, a unique way of solving problems and discreet working style, the CM noted.

"I wish him a healthy and peaceful retired life," Patel said while also posting photos of a farewell ceremony held in the CMO. PTI PD KRK