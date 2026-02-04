Serving others is Bharat's dharma: Mohan Bhagwat

Khargone (MP), Feb 4 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India is not merely a geographical entity but it embodies the spirit of service, action and collective welfare.

Speaking at a programme at Lepa village in the district, Bhagwat said the Indian tradition is rooted not in seeking favours from others but in the spirit of service, and serving others is Bharat's dharma.

Service purifies the human mind, and true happiness lies within a person, not outside, he was quoted as saying in a Sangh release.

Enjoying happiness while ignoring others' suffering is against human sensitivity, the RSS chief said, adding that alleviating the pain of society is Bharat's inherent nature, and it is on this basis that India gave the message of dharma to the world.

This character of Bharat did not change even during the period of subjugation, he was further quoted as saying.

Speaking on the theme 'Nation-building through character-building', he said the objective of education should not be limited to individual advancement, but it should be the development of inclination to address the sufferings of society and the nation.

Learning the importance of the dignity of labour and self-reliance is the true education, Bhagwat said.

India's progress does not mean economic growth alone but it is the holistic development of water resources, forests, rivers, mountains, animals and humans, he said.

He also released the Marathi audiobook "Gosht Narmadalayachi" during the programme, the release said.

The event had been organised jointly by the Nimar Abhyuday Rural Management and Development Association and Shri Ramakrishna Vishva Sadbhavana Niketan. PTI COR LAL KRK