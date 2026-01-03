Serving poor and needy should be top priority of banks: Himachal Dy CM Agnihotri

Una (HP), Jan 3 (PTI) The Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, on Saturday said that serving the poor, needy and weaker sections of society should be the top priority of banks.

Speaking after inaugurating a renovated branch of UCO Bank at Thathal village in Una district, Agnihotri also said that those unable to repay loans due to genuine reasons should be treated with sensitivity, respect and humanity instead of intimidation and threats.

Highlighting the contributions of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to the banking sector, Agnihotri said it has flourished due to her far-sighted policies.

“Nationalisation of banks strengthened the country's banking system and ensured the safety of common people’s deposits. It played a crucial role in extending banking services to every village,” Agnihotri said.

He also urged people to be cautious of tempting schemes promising exorbitant returns on their investments, as investing money in the wrong places could lead to fraud.

“In recent years, several frauds related to investment in cryptocurrencies have come to light in the state, which caused huge financial losses to people,” Agnihotri said.

The deputy chief minister also said the renovated branch of UCO Bank will provide modern, convenient and better banking facilities to the people.