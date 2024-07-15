Serving, retired bureaucrats appear before Justice P C Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Several serving and retired bureaucrats, including former Chief Secretary S K Joshi, on Monday appeared before the Justice (retired) P C Ghose Commission looking into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime in Telangana.

A retired bureaucrat told PTI that he met the commission to discuss the Kaleshwaram project, while refusing to go into the discussion as the matter is sub judice.

The damage to some piers of Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project that came to light last year had snowballed into a major issue during the assembly polls at the time.

Following an examination of the barrage in November last year, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had found that it has been severely compromised, rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE