Sesame Workshop India Trust launches 'Mera Planet, Mera Ghar' campaign

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) To empower the children with environmental stewardship, Sesame Workshop India Trust (SWIT) launched a "Mera Planet, Mera Ghar" campaign on Friday.

This campaign, in collaboration with the Australian High Commission, focuses on promoting environmental awareness and sustainable habits among more than 200 children aged five to twelve in Delhi's government schools, a statement from SWIT said.

Sonali Khan, managing trustee of SWIT, highlighted the organisation's commitment to making environmental education accessible to every child.

"At Sesame Workshop India, we believe that children have the potential to be the most powerful advocates for the planet," she said.

According to the statement, the organisation has developed a STEM curriculum that helps children tackle climate issues, turning them into "Green Champions".

"To ensure sustainability beyond the campaign period, the focus is on building teacher capacity and fostering ongoing community involvement," it stated.

Philip Green, High Commissioner of the Australian High Commission, emphasised the importance of empowering younger generations to address environmental challenges.

"Climate change is one of the most critical issues of our time, and it is essential that younger generations are part of the conversation," he stated.

The statement mentioned that popular Sesame characters like Elmo, Chamki, Hawa Hawai, and AQI Meter Ji help make learning about environmental issues enjoyable and meaningful.

Additionally, the campaign also involves training educators to lead eco-club workshops and encouraging families to adopt eco-friendly practices through social media, it stated. PTI SHB HIG