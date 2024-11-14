Set of books brings children-friendly translation of ancient Sanskrit verses

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A set of six books, featuring translated Sanskrit shlokas about six Hindu gods and goddesses, brings the rich tapestry of Hindu mythology to young readers on the occasion of Children's Day.

"My First Shloka Book Collection", published by Adidev Press, is translated by publisher Chitwan Mittal and writer Sarita Saraf. The illustrations are done by Bhargavi Rudraraju.

"As a child, singing shlokas with my parents provided a sense of peace and comfort. But I never knew what the words meant, which is why I wanted to create this series. I hope the new generation of curious readers enjoys discovering these beloved verses!" said Mittal in a statement.

The title of the books are "Durga: The protector of worlds", "Shiva: The lord of all beings", "Lakshmi: The bringer of wealth", "Ganesha: The remover of obstacles", "Saraswati: The giver of knowledge" and "Vishnu: The lord of all worlds".

Each book, according to the publishers, includes the original shloka in Sanskrit, an English transliteration, and a children-friendly translation.

Further, the pages are packed with word meanings to promote bilingual language skills and are complemented by vibrant, modern art that captures the essence of these words.

‘"Working on this series gave me the chance to delve deep into the essence of each shloka, to learn more about the gods and goddesses in them and their stories and to crystallise that into the illustrations in each book", said the illustrator Rudraraju.

The collection, priced at Rs 850, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH