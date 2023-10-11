Set to join Cong, Ex-MLA Poornima Srinivas says BJP did not fulfil promises made to her community

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas, who is set to join the Congress, claimed on Wednesday that the J P Nadda-led party failed to fulfil the promises made to the Golla (cowherd) community to which she belongs, prompting her to opt for a "change''.

She also claimed that the Congress has decided to give the MLC ticket to her husband D T Srinivas from Teachers' Constituency.

Denying that she was sidelined in the BJP, the former MLA said both B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai had when they were Chief Ministers paid attention to Holalakere assembly constituency, which she had represented from 2018 to 2023, by giving lots of grants.

"However, when it comes to my community, they (Yediyurappa and Bommai) did not live up to the promises they had made while in the government to fulfill many of the works of our community, be it our Math or hostels in Chitradurga, Holalakere, Hosadurga and Hiriyur", she said.

She added that in Tumakuru too, there are many unfinished buildings, which were meant for the Golla community. The request for grants went unheeded, Poornima alleged.

Poornima also has a grouse that she was not made a minister though there were strong indications for it till the last minute. The BJP also created confusion regarding the formation of a corporation of our community, she alleged.

Regarding the date of joining Congress, she said, "It is not final yet, but we are thinking of October 20." "It is the decision of our community leaders and our well wishers who want me to continue in politics. They want me to go for a change because they believe that there is difficulty for the Other Backward Classes in the BJP. Hence, I took this decision," she said. PTI GMS RS ROH