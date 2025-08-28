Kerala ADGP Mahipal Yadav dies two days before retirement; CM Vijayan condoles

Thiruvanthapuram: A senior Kerala cadre IPS officer, who was about to retire from his decades-long service later this month, died following an illness, police sources here said.

ADGP Mahipal Yadav, who was serving as an Excise Commissioner in the state, died in his home state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, just hours before the official farewell function scheduled to be organised by the state police here.

Yadav was undergoing treatment for the illness in Rajasthan for some time.

His official retirement day was on August 30, they said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Yadav and said his passing away on the day of the farewell function was "utmost painful".

In a statement issued by the CMO on Wednesday, Vijayan said Yadav was an officer who maintained honesty and commitment to the people throughout his commendable career.

"He was able to implement the policies and actions of the state government without compromise," he said.

The officer always stood as an exemplary role model with his sincerity and leadership skills, Vijayan added.

Senior police officials led by DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar paid tributes to Yadav in a special meeting convened at the police headquarters here on Wednesday.