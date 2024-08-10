Set up 24x7 checkpoints, implement joint mechanisms: Kashmir IGP directs officers ahead of I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Saturday asked security agencies in the valley to maintain strict vigil by setting up 24x7 checkpoints and implementing joint mechanisms to disrupt the terror ecosystem in the run-up to the Independence Day.

The officers were also asked to enhance night domination in their respective vulnerable areas, a police spokesperson said.

The Kashmir IGP's direction came during a meeting at Police Control Room, Kashmir to review the overall security scenario and arrangements for the celebration of the forthcoming Independence Day and Tiranga rally, he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of police, Army, CRPF, BSF, Traffic, and Intelligence Bureau among others, he added.

The IGP sought reports from the officers about the security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the events, he added.

Birdi also asked the officers to establish 24x7 special checkpoints at vulnerable locations and entry-exit routes of Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

The Kashmir IGP focused upon the fair and smooth conduct of the events on August 15 and directed the officers to maintain strict vigilance and alert to disrupt the terror ecosystem, the police spokesperson said.

Birdi also directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of joint mechanisms chalked out at different levels, he said.

The IGP asked officers to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time. Emerging challenges and their counter-measures also discussed during the meeting, he added. PTI SSB RPA