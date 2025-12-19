Set up adequate flying squads for civic elections in Maharashtra, poll code implementation: SEC

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Friday directed the authorities to set up adequate flying squads to ensure smooth conduct of municipal corporation elections next month and effective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

He also asked officials to keep all election officers' offices fully equipped, and to carry out meticulous planning well in advance to facilitate easy voting for electors.

Waghmare was speaking during a video conference with all municipal commissioners to review preparations for the election process of 29 municipal corporations in the state. State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The SEC said strict implementation of the model code of conduct must be ensured through flying squads, and municipal commissioners should arrange sufficient manpower for the purpose.

He also stressed the need for close coordination with the police machinery to maintain law and order.

He directed that the offices of returning officers be promptly equipped with ward maps, details of area-wise reservations, formats of nomination papers and affidavits, required officers and staff, and other essential materials.

Minimum facilities should be provided at polling stations to enable voters to cast their votes easily. Where feasible, ideal polling stations or pink polling stations should be set up, he added.

Kakani made a presentation during the meeting and provided detailed information on the relevant municipal laws and various orders issued by the State Election Commission.

The order of candidates' names in the list of candidates and on ballot papers should be arranged as per the amendments made by the state government to the municipal election rules, he said.

The State Election Commission's order dated May 5, 2025, regarding allotment of election symbols must be followed strictly, Kakani said, adding that in order to ensure availability of adequate manpower for the entire election process, municipal commissioners should coordinate with district collectors.

Elections to 29 corporations will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place the next day. PTI MR NP