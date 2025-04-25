Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to establish a dedicated feedback cell within the Urban Local Bodies Department to collect public inputs on garbage collection services in municipalities, according to an official statement.

Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the chief minister said the feedback cell should be integrated with the "CM e-Dashboard" to enable real-time monitoring and continuous improvement of cleanliness initiatives so that cities can be made cleaner and more beautiful.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

Reiterating the commitment to make cities clean and beautiful, Saini instructed the department to ensure door-to-door garbage collection using advanced technology across all municipal corporations, municipal councils and committees so that accurate information about the vehicles and manpower engaged in this work can be available on the basis of live location.

According to the statement, Saini further directed that in cases where the tender deadline is approaching, all related processes should be completed at least 15 days in advance to avoid any delay.

While reviewing the 'Swachh Survekshan' programme, he called for accelerated implementation of related activities across the state.

"We must work together to improve the state's ranking in the 'Swachh Survekshan' programme and special efforts should be made towards this goal," Saini said.