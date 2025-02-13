Set up cyclotron centre in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis tells officials

Nagpur, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked officials to set up a 'variable energy cyclotron centre' in Nagpur.

He also asked the district collector to submit a proposal for allocation of land for the centre.

The meeting chaired by Fadnavis was attended by top officials, including deans of IGGMC and GMCH, Nagpur, officials from AIIMS, Nagpur, Director of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), health officials, besides the collector.

In his presentation at the meeting, VNIT Director Prem Lal Patel said the cyclotron centre will help in research, cancer treatment, engineering education as well as the industrial sector.

Director of National Cancer Institute (Nagpur) Dr Anand Pathak said the cyclotron centre will help cancer patients from Vidarbha-Marathwada and central India.

A cyclotron is a machine that uses electromagnetic fields to accelerate charged particles to high speeds. It is used to create radioisotopes for medical imaging and research. PTI CLS BNM