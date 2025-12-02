Set up empowered commission to ensure Bhopal gas tragedy victims get medical care, demand activists

Bhopal, Dec 2 (PTI) Organisations and activists on Tuesday demanded an empowered commission to ensure the Bhopal gas tragedy victims receive proper medical care, compensation, and rehabilitation, and accused the Madhya Pradesh government of "inaction".

Various organisations in Bhopal paid tributes to the gas tragedy victims by taking out torchlight processions and candlelight vigils on the 41st anniversary of one of the worst industrial disasters in the world.

Highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on the intervening nights of December 2-3, 1984. At least 5,479 people were killed and thousands were maimed.

The government has declared December 3 a holiday in the state capital. Schools, colleges, banks and all government offices will remain shut.

An all-religion prayer meeting has been organised at the 'Barkatullah Bhawan' of the Central Library, which will be attended by minister Shah.

Talking to PTI, Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action criticised the move, and said, "The idea of dharma sabha (all-religion prayer meeting) is not only ridiculous, but also hypocritical. Gas victims are dying every day and suffering due to the government's inaction." "Gas victims are being deprived of free and proper medical care throughout the year because there are no doctors in gas relief hospitals. Funds allocated for employment and pensions for Bhopal gas victims are being misused. Toxic waste has not been cleaned up, and the culprits are still at large," she said.

If the government truly cares about the victims, it should establish an empowered commission on the Bhopal gas tragedy to ensure they receive proper medical care, compensation, and rehabilitation, she demanded.

Dhingra also accused Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation of never visiting the areas where gas victims live.

The Sambhavna Trust Clinic, which works for the rights of gas victims, organised a torchlight procession from the Chola Ganesh temple in the capital and paid tributes to the gas victims.

Earlier, the families of the victims burned an effigy of Dow Chemical (the current owner of Union Carbide).

An official from the Sambhavna Trust Clinic said that more than 26,000 gas victims have received treatment there so far.

The Bhopal Gas Peedit Audyogik Sangthan also organised a torchlight procession from Shahjahani Park to pay tributes to the gas victims.

On the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a candlelight vigil was held at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre. Hospital staff, including the in-charge medical superintendent, Dr Anurag Yadav, was present.

This institute was established as directed by the Supreme Court to provide a comprehensive three-tier, super-specialised care to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy and to extend its services to the wider public.

On Monday, four organisations working for the victims of the gas tragedy, released a "Bhopal victims' charge sheet" against the BJP, alleging that despite being in power at the Centre and in the state, the party worked in the interest of American corporations rather than Indian citizens.

However, the BJP categorically rejected these allegations, stating the party government has always prioritised and seriously addressed the issues of Bhopal gas victims, whether they involve legal matters, treatment or any other subject. PTI MAS NP