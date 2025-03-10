Set up fast track court to deal with cyber crime cases: RS BJP MP Seth

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha BJP member Sanjay Seth on Monday expressed concerns over the rising cases of cyber crimes and bank frauds in the country and demanded setting up of a fast track court to deal with such frauds.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Seth said a large number of people use digital and online payment systems, but due to inadequate security measures, many of them lose their hard-earned income to cyber frauds within seconds.

He cited an incident where a person committed suicide after losing the money he had accumulated for his daughter's marriage to a cyber fraud. He also said senior citizens too lose their pensions to cyber frauds.

Seth stressed that while digital India is being promoted in the country, the financial security of citizens too should get equal priority.

He made a strong case for technical upgradation to strengthen cyber security in banks, including small and rural banks.

The BJP MP said a special fast track court should be set up for speedy justice to victims. He also suggested setting up a fund to compensate victims of cyber frauds.

Seth urged the government to take stringent and effective measures against cyber crimes to safeguard hard-earned income of citizens.

In her Zero Hour mention, BJP MP Rekha Sharma expressed concern over the problems faced by the Asha workers appointed under the National Health Mission.

She said Asha workers serve as the backbone of the rural and community health care system, acting as a crucial link between the government and people. They implement key health care initiatives, including maternal and child health services, immunization drives, disease prevention program and various welfare schemes.

Sharma said that despite the indispensable role of improving public health, Asha workers continue to receive a meager honorarium that does not reflect the importance of their work. Many of them work tirelessly without fixed salaries, relying only on incentives that are often delayed and insufficient, she said.

She further said Asha workers lack essential social security benefits such as pension, healthcare system insurance and maternity benefit, leaving them vulnerable and financially insecure.

"I urge the government to take immediate steps to address the long-standing issue. Asha workers must be provided with a fixed monthly salary in addition to their incentives, ensuring fair compensation for their invaluable services. Moreover, they should be brought under the coverage of social security schemes such as employee state insurance, health insurance, to safeguard their future," the BJP MP said.

Sharma also stressed the need to set up a structured mechanism to review their wages periodically and address grievances related to the payment delays.