Set up Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance cells in all collectorates: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to set up Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance cells in every district collector's office and ensure the public makes extensive use of this service.

Mana Mitra is a recently launched WhatsApp governance system that allows people to obtain official documents via the messaging platform without having to visit government offices.

"Establish a dedicated Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance cell in district collector offices and take steps to ensure that the public widely adopts WhatsApp governance," the Chief Minister said in an official press release.

Naidu stated that the government plans to offer 500 services through Mana Mitra in the near future.

Additionally, the TDP supremo instructed officials to leverage technology extensively for monitoring law and order, including setting up drone patrolling systems.

Further, he emphasised that all Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses should be equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to enable passengers to track their buses in real-time.

He advised officials to collaborate with Google to implement this initiative.

Moreover, the Chief Minister stressed that officials must take a firm stance against belt shops (that sell illegal liquor), ensuring that they are not tolerated under any circumstances.

Observing that some belt shops are still operational in certain areas, he instructed officials to monitor the supply of alcohol to these illegal outlets and take strict action against violators. PTI STH SSK SA