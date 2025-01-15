Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai: HC to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to form a panel to explore the feasibility of phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles, saying automobiles choking Mumbai’s roads are a major contributor to the city’s worsening air quality.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni directed the government to form a committee of experts and civil administrators within a fortnight to consider whether it will be feasible to phase out diesel- and petrol-based vehicles from Mumbai’s roads and permit only those running on CNG or electricity.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation that the HC had taken up on its own in 2023 over the city’s poor Air Quality Index (AQI).

The court had heard the matter on January 9.

In its detailed order made available on Wednesday, the bench said vehicular pollution was a major contributor to worsening air quality in the city.

“The roads in Mumbai Metropolitan Region are choked with vehicles and density of the vehicles on the roads is alarming, which, in result, compounds the problems relating to air pollution and makes all measures taken to mitigate the same inadequate,” the court said.

It emphasized the need for a thorough study to be conducted on whether it would be “appropriate or feasible to phase out diesel and petrol-driven vehicles”.

The bench said the committee that would be formed by the government shall conduct its study within three months and submit its report.

The high court also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ensure that city bakeries using wood and coal convert their units to run on gas or other green fuels within six months instead of the one-year deadline set by the authorities.

“In our opinion, urgent and effective measures are required to be taken against such bakery units so that such units which are in large numbers in the city, do not generate air pollution and more particularly, limit hazardous particulate matter,” the bench noted.

The bench said no new approvals to open bakeries or similar businesses running on coal or wood shall be granted henceforth, and new licences shall be granted after complying with the condition that they use only green fuel.

The bench also directed the civic body and MPCB to install pollution indicators at construction sites. The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 13. PTI SP NR