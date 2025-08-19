Set up prefabricated community shelters for disaster-hit people: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) Community shelters with prefabricated structures should be established for the disaster-hit people as winter is approaching, and a proposal in this regard has been given to the state government, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

"We have taken up the issue with private individuals to build such structures, and besides government funding, the Corporate Social Responsibility funds could be used for this purpose," the BJP leader told reporters.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, the state has witnessed 74 flash floods, 38 cloudbursts and 72 major landslides so far, officials said, adding that around 143 people have died and 37 are missing.

The state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,211 crore due to rain-related incidents.

The worst hit was Seraj, the assembly constituency of Thakur, where cloudbursts and flash floods wreaked havoc on the night of June 30.

According to official records, about 300 families have been rendered homeless. However, the number is around 500, Thakur said.

Out of 299 water schemes, 244 schemes were affected, of which 225 have been temporarily restored in Thunag subdivision of Seraj, he said and expressed concern that so far water is being made available through temporary sources during the monsoon, which would dry soon.

"We have demanded an area-specific relief package as the state government is diverting the funds made available for relief work to run the government and pay salaries and pensions," he alleged.

Roads, power and water supply and communication have been temporarily restored, but the situation is so grim that people are forced to carry apple boxes on their backs to reach the main roads that are open for vehicles to transport their produce to the markets, he said.

Referring to cases registered against people who protested against revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi during his visit to the disaster-hit area of Seraj in July, Thakur said that registering cases against people who have lost their family members, houses and property is inhuman.

Residents had protested and allegedly thrown black flags and shoes at the minister's vehicle carrying the national flag on his visit to the area in July, following which cases were registered against them.

Thakur also termed as "unfortunate" the Monday statement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that the FIRs against persons insulting the national flag at Thunag would be cancelled only if the offenders tender an apology. PTI BPL RT