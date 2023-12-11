Set up special cells to work on Viksit Bharat vision, Delhi L-G Saxena tells heads of institutions

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday suggested that heads of academic institutions in the national capital set up special cells on campuses to work on the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

More than 500 academics and students listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address on the vision for Viksit Bharat @2047 at an event hosted by Raj Niwas.

Launching "Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth" -- an initiative that aims to provide a platform to youngsters for contributing ideas to the vision of a developed India by 2047 -- the prime minister said India's youth power is both the "agent of change" and the "beneficiary of change".

Saxena on Monday urged university faculties to motivate students for nation building and suggested that the heads of institutions set up special cells on their campuses to engage the students and monitor the progress, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Vice-chancellors of central and state universities, along with directors of institutions in Delhi, participated in the programme.

After the prime minister's speech, a panel discussion and question-answer session were held with the vice-chancellors and the faculty members discussing the theme of "Empowered Indians".

The ideas expressed at the event will be taken up by the students. The event was streamed live to the campuses of all the institutions represented at Raj Niwas, the statement said.

A brainstorming session was also held in which the academics presented their ideas on the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Saxena said that, as outlined by the prime minister in his address, all those present will have to work towards making India the most powerful economy in the world where every Indian is happy, content, healthy and empowered.

He said academia has a responsibility in the shaping of a new India and underlined its role in engaging with the youngsters and preparing them for the path ahead, it noted.

It is important for the youngsters to join this movement and share their dream and vision on Viksit Bharat @2047, he said.

The dream of Viksit Bharat cannot be realised until all the people have employment and every deprived individual on the margins gets justice, Saxena added. PTI VIT SZM