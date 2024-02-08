Set up task force to deal with menace of stray dogs: LS MP Karti Chidambaram to PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to constitute a national task force to deal with the menace of stray dogs.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, the Sivaganga MP alleged that the Ministry of Animal Husbandry or Ministry of Health do not take responsibility for the stray dog menace.

"In India, we have six crore stray dogs, we spend USD 150 million in rabies vaccines...36 per cent of all rabies cases in the world are in India. Recently in Chennai, a dog bit 29 people and they all had to be hospitalised because after testing, it was found that the dog had rabies," Chidambaram said.

"In Ahmedabad, industrialist Parakh Desai, who went for a walk in the morning, was chased by dogs and in panic he fell down and hurt himself. The Ministry of Animal Husbandry or Ministry of Health do not take responsibility for this, the local bodies do not have the fund or the expertise to implement the animal birth control (ABC) rules.

"I demand that the prime minister constitutes a national task force to fund this and deal with the problem," he added.