Set up task force to study, prevent scrub typhus spread in Andhra: CM

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to set up a task force with national-level experts to study and prevent the spread of scrub typhus disease in the state.

According to officials, nearly 1,600 scrub typhus cases were reported across the state with Chittoor district alone accounting for 420.

"Naidu directed officials to set up a task force with national-level medical experts to study and prevent the spread of scrub typhus disease in the state," said an official press release, quoting the CM, who reviewed the disease at the secretariat on December 9.

However, there is no trace of death of people due to the disease, but nine people died of multi-organ failure, said the press release. According to officials, the disease is spreading across the country, and the southern state stands in eighth place.

Reacting to this development, the chief minister directed officials to set up the task force to initiate steps to prevent the spread of the disease.