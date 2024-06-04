Setback for BJP in Ayodhya as SP candidate leads by over 48,000 votes in Faizabad seat

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad is leading by a margin of over 48,000 votes in Faizabad parliamentary seat over his nearest BJP rival Lallu Singh, according to the Election Commission.
Singh is the sitting MP from Faizabad seat, which falls in the Ayodhya district.
Prasad is leading against Singh by a margin of 48,680 votes in Faizabad, according to EC figures at 5.10 pm.
The latest election trends in Ayodhya assume significance as the Ram temple of Ayodhya has been the fulcrum of BJP's politics in the 1990s, which had catapulted it significantly at the national level.
During campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Barabanki and Hamirpur on May 17 had claimed that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party would run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power, and asked them to take lessons from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on where bulldozers should be used instead.
On January 22, an idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, in a landmark event led by the prime minister who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years. PTI NAV RPA