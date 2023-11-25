Advertisment
"Auger machine has busted": Setback to Uttarakhand tunnel rescue work, says expert

NewsDrum Desk
25 Nov 2023
International tunneling expert Arnold Dix at the under-construction Silkyara tunnel as drilling through the rubble to prepare an escape route for the 41 trapped workers remains stalled

International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix at the under-construction Silkyara tunnel

Uttarkashi: The auger machine engaged for drilling through the rubble at the Silkyara tunnel to rescue 41 trapped workers has busted, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix said on Saturday.

"Augering is finished...the auger is broken, destructed," he told reporters in Silkyara.

The auger machine was facing repeated obstructions in the rubble in the past few days.

When asked about other options such as vertical or manual drilling, he said all options are being explored.

"Every door we are opening has its advantages and disadvantages. What we have to ensure is the safety of the rescuers as well as those who are trapped," he said.

The multi-agency rescue effort began November 12 when a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, trapping the 41 workers inside.

