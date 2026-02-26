SETC, Torrent Gas open CNG station in Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), Feb 26 (PTI) SETC, in collaboration with Torrent Gas, inaugurated a CNG fuelling station at its depot on Thursday to promote green mobility.

Under an agreement signed with the corporation, public transport buses will be transitioned from diesel to compressed natural gas, according to a government press release.

The shift is expected to deliver better mileage, lower fuel costs and a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

In the initial phase, around 70 buses are slated to operate on the cleaner fuel, transport officials said.

The facility was inaugurated by State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R Mohan in the presence of Torrent Gas Executive Directors Prakash Sajnani and KSR Prasad.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has authorised Torrent Gas to supply both CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) across Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region of Puducherry, the release added. PTI JR SSK