'Seva Pakhwada' launched in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 19 (PTI) The 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) under the Maharashtra government's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rajaswa Mission was launched in Palghar by district collector Indu Rani Jakhar, an official said on Friday.

The Seva Pakhwada will be underway between September 17 and October 2, during which citizens will get direct services and benefits of welfare schemes speedily, he said.

"Jakhar reviewed various development initiatives and government schemes in Jawhar and Mokhada talukas. She inspected farm ponds constructed under MGNREGS. In Mokhada taluka, 53 farm ponds have been approved for 2025-26, while the figure is 35 in Poshera, 10 in Hirve and eight in Ase. Each pond stores 2.5 lakh litres of water," the official said. PTI COR BNM