Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan are important milestone in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new buildings housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and central secretariat mark are an important milestone in India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and they reflect the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress.

Inaugurating the new PMO, named Seva Teerth, and two buildings of the central secretariat, called Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, Modi also said that the towers have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India.

"Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 mark an important milestone in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. These reflect our commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress," he said at an event attended by central ministers, senior bureaucrats and other officials of the central government.

The prime minister said the historic structures such as the South Block and North Block, which till now house important ministries like defence, home and finance besides the PMO, were built to embody the ideals of the British Empire but the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan have been constructed to realise the aspirations of the people of the nation.

"The decisions made here will serve as the foundation for advancing the ambitions of 140 crore citizens, rather than reflecting the will of a monarch. With this spirit, I dedicate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan to the people of the country," he said.