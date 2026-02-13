'Seva Teerth' symbolises govt's commitment to service under PM Modi's leadership: Home Minister Shah

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the new PMO 'Seva Teerth' symbolises the government's commitment to service under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 11 years.

In a message posted on X, the home minister termed the inauguration of the new Prime Minister's Office (PMO) called 'Seva Teerth' a "historic day" in placing public service at the very centre of Indian democracy.

"Seva Teerth symbolises the government's commitment to service under Modi ji's leadership over the past 11 years. By ensuring that development and welfare initiatives reach every citizen, this will prove to be a milestone in building a developed and self-reliant India," he said.

The PMO shifted from the South Block on the Raisina Hill to Seva Teerth, bringing together the offices of the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat that were located at different places.

Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher a shift in mindset, officials said.

They pointed out that the PMO will now be called 'Seva Teerth', the Central Secretariat buildings have been named as Kartavya Bhawan, and Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path.

In the same spirit, Race Course Road, where the prime minister's official residence is located, has been renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg and Raj Bhawan and Raj Niwas have been renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively.

"The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the prime minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem," a statement from the PMO said.