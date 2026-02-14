'Sevayat' of Banke Bihari temple in UP's Vrindavan held for 'assaulting' ex-Army officer

Mathura (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A "sevayat" of the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a retired honorary captain of the Indian Army who had come for "darshan", police said.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Pandey said Kushendra Yadav (52), a retired honorary Army captain from Ghazipur, had come to the temple with his family to offer prayers when the incident took place.

According to police, Yadav had intervened in an altercation between a temple "goswami" and a man. This allegedly irked "sevayat" Manoj Goswami (60), who attacked Yadav with a stick, causing a head injury.

Despite attempts by Yadav and his wife to stop him, the accused allegedly continued with the assault. Passersby alerted the police personnel at a nearby outpost who reached the spot and detained the "sevayat".

Police said the victim was provided medical treatment and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. PTI COR CDN RC