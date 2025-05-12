Seven airports in Gujarat reopen for civilian flights

Ahmedabad: Seven airports in Gujarat including three in the border district of Kutch reopened for civilian flights from Monday morning, officials said.

The international airport at Rajkot and airports at Porbandar, Jamnagar, Keshod (Junagadh district) and Bhuj, Mundra and Kandla (Kutch district) had been closed for civilian aircraft on May 9 due to the military conflict with Pakistan.

A senior official at the Rajkot airport said it reopened from 10:20 am.

"Following the Airport Authority of India's announcement, Bhuj, Mundra and Kandla airports in Kutch are now open," said director of the Bhuj airport, Navneet Kumar Gupta.

Jamnagar airport director D K Singh also confirmed the reopening.

On May 9, thirty-two airports across northern and western parts of the country were closed.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions with immediate effect.