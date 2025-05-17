Seven all-party delegations to convey India's diplomatic outreach after Op Sindoor

New Delhi: The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations, as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.