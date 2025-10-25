Seven arrested for assaulting OC of police station in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 25 (PTI) Seven people, including the secretary of a local club, were arrested on Saturday for assaulting the Officer in Charge (OC) of a police station in South Tripura district.

Shibu Ranjan Dey, the OC of Belonia police station, had switched off the sound system of Oriental Club on Friday night due to high-decibel sound and dance.

"As the OC switched off the sound system, angry club members pushed him to the ground and started assaulting him," said Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb.

"A specific case has been registered against seven members of the Oriental Club, including its secretary, for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and other charges. All the accused persons were arrested. An investigation is on," the spokesperson said. PTI PS RG