Seven arrested for duping youths by promising to send them abroad

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Seven members of a gang that allegedly duped young people by promising to send them abroad using forged mark sheets have been arrested, officials said.

"This gang primarily targeted youths from the Puranpur and Madhotanda areas, luring them with the promise of overseas travel and extorting large sums of money. The police recovered seven mobile phones, three laptops, a car, over 60 fake educational certificates, and cash from the gang members," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Dahiya told reporters here.

A complaint was lodged at the Madhotanda police station by Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Veerkheda village, who accused four individuals of fraud.

According to Singh, the fraudsters demanded Rs 20 lakh to send his younger brother, Pawandeep Singh, abroad.

He had initially paid Rs 5 lakh as an advance along with relevant documents, he clam. Singh alleged that the gang even provided a fake graduation mark sheet for Pawandeep, despite him having only studied up to Class 9th.

Suspicious of the scheme, Singh decided against sending his brother abroad. On February 14, the accused allegedly arrived at his house, threatened him at gunpoint, and extorted an additional Rs 8 lakh.

Following an investigation, police teams led by the ASP raided multiple locations linked to the Puranpur and Madhotanda police stations and arrested seven accused identified as Narendra Pandey, Simranjeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Harsimran Singh, Ravindra Singh and M Singh.

They were produced in court and subsequently sent to jail.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to being involved in the racket for the past five years, fabricating fake mark sheets and other forged documents to facilitate visa approvals and defraud aspiring students, particularly those from Hindi-medium backgrounds or with limited education. PTI CORR ABN ABN MNK MNK