Seven arrested for killing youth over past enmity in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha), Nov 5 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested seven people on the charge of killing a youth facing several criminal cases in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on November 3.

The accused people attacked Chintu Bahadur with a sword, knife, and stones, causing his instant death. The attackers had previous enmity with the deceased, police said.

Bahadur was accused of murdering the brother of one of the arrested people in 2019.

Bahadur's friend Satya Ranjan Dhala (Lipu), who was injured in the attack, managed to flee, and and now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said the deceased was involved in more than 25 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The arrested people were from Hirakud area in Sambalpur district. PTI COR BBM NN