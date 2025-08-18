Seven arrested in Manipal for ganja, LSD peddling, consumption

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 18 (PTI) Seven individuals were arrested in Manipal on charges of peddling and consuming narcotics, including ganja and LSD, police said here on Monday.

Four of the accused—Ajish (28), Vipin (32), Bipin (24), and Akhil (26), all from Kerala—were first apprehended after their samples tested positive for ganja consumption. Interrogation revealed that they were being supplied by Manish (34) of Kasaragod.

A raid at Manish’s flat in Vidyaratna Nagar on August 17 recovered 653 grams of ganja, digital scales, a crusher, cash, and a mobile phone. He has been remanded to judicial custody and is counted among the seven arrested.

Separately, a raid on August 16 at a rented room in Ishwara Nagara led to the arrest of Afshin (26) from Kerala and Shivanidhi Acharya (20) of Udupi. Police recovered 1.237 kg of ganja, 0.038 grams of LSD strips, and related paraphernalia.

Investigations indicated that the accused had been targeting both students and migrant workers in Manipal and Mangaluru. The operation was coordinated under the guidance of Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar. PTI COR GMS GMS SSK