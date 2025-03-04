Seven arrested in Odisha for smuggling ganja

Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 4 (PTI) Excise department officials in Odisha on Tuesday arrested seven people, including three from Maharashtra, for allegedly trying to smuggle ganja from Gajapati district to Mumbai.

Three cars, mobile phones and around 160 kg ganja were recovered from the accused, an official said.

The estimated market value of the seized items, including the ganja, is Rs 50 lakh, said Srutikant Rout, Deputy Superintendent, Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau.

“We are verifying the involvement of other persons in the illegal trade” he said.

Further investigation is underway.