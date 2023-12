Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshis were arrested for alleged illegal stay in India, a police official said on Thursday.

They were held from Narayangaon here, the Anti Terrorism Squad official added.

"One person is on the run. The arrested accused have been charged under Foreigners Act and Passport Act. They entered India illegally and were staying here without valid documents," he said. PTI SPK BNM BNM