Seven Bangladeshis held in Mumbai for illegal stay since 2020

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, were arrested in Mumbai on Friday for allegedly staying in the country illegally, a police official said.

Sohang Ashir Mulla (26), Zahidul Islam Imul (26), Noyam Afzal Hussain Sheikh (25), Alamin Sheikh (23), Suma Jahigir Alam Tutul (24), Tawmina Akhtar Raju (35) and Salma Moksad Ali (35) were staying in Mahul in Chembur for almost five years, he said.

"The seven admitted they are from Bangladesh and had been residing her without valid documents since March 2020. They have been charged under Foreigners Act, Passport Act etc. Further probe into the case is underway," the RCF police station official said. PTI ZA BNM