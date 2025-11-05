Seven belonging to PMK's Anbumani faction arrested over violent clash

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 4 (PTI) Seven persons belonging to PMK Anbumani faction were arrested on Wednesday and were remanded to judicial custody, said police, adding that they are on the lookout for seven to 10 more people in connection with the violent clash that broke out between supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani here on November 4.

While Ramadoss loyalist, legislator R Arul alleged that his convoy was attacked by party leader Anbumani's supporters, the rival camp leader and PMK spokesperson K Balu, an Anbumani loyalist, alleged that party workers were brutally assaulted by a gang led by Arul.

A police official told PTI that action is being taken as per law.

"It is not this faction or that faction. We are reviewing CCTV footage to zero in on the culprits. Whatever action is stipulated under law will be taken," said the police officer.

On November 4, Arul had told the reporters that when he, along with his supporters, was nearing Vazhapadi area, stones were pelted at their vehicles by some men.

Arul alleged that when about 15 men pelted stones on his convoy of about 25 cars, vehicles were halted and he was asked by his supporters not to venture out of the vehicle and the exteriors of at least six cars were badly damaged.

He also claimed that Anbumani was behind "the murderous attack aimed at him".

Meanwhile, Balu, in a statement, had alleged that his party workers were brutally assaulted by a gang led by Arul, who also attempted to mow down and kill cadres using a car. He said these attacks took place in at least two places.

A video clip of the violent clash between the two groups has surfaced on social media, and it shows a part of the clash.