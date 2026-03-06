Seven Bills, including GST amendment, introduced in Arunachal Assembly

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) As many as seven important Bills were introduced in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday.

Home Minister Mama Natung introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, which seeks to provide for the maintenance of fire and emergency services and strengthen provisions for fire prevention and safety measures in buildings and premises across the state.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill aimed at creating a comprehensive legal framework for regulating the transfer and posting of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the department.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill to amend the state GST Act, 2017.

He also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill to amend the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.

Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) (Amendment) Bill to amend the Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill.

Both the bills seek to amend the respective existing acts.