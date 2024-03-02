Seven booked for theft, arson at warehouse in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) The police have registered a case against seven persons for allegedly stealing from a warehouse and setting fire to the premises in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The police have not made any arrests in the case registered at Uran police station, the official said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 7 and 8, when the accused allegedly stole betel nuts worth Rs 1.97 crore from the warehouse at Kanthawali in Uran and later set fire to the premises to conceal the theft, he said.

Goods worth more than Rs 15 crore were destroyed in the blaze, the official said, adding that investigations are underway. PTI COR ARU