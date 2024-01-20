Seven books written by Mamata released at Kolkata book fair, total reaches to 143

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Seven books written by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were released at the ongoing International Kolkata Book Fair.

With these, Banerjee has a total of 143 books to her credit.

"I think I will cross the 150 mark in a year in the number of books published. Last year, it was 136 and now it has reached 143. By next year it will be 150," she said at the inauguration function of the book fair on Thursday.

She said she writes in between her daily work like fitness training in the morning and signing of government files.

Among the latest books were 'Laho Pronam', 'Charay Charay 2nd Volume', 'Trinamool Storey Trinamooler Joy' that chronicled TMC's victory in the 2021 assembly elections, and 'Utsab Sabar' (festival for all), Apu Dey of Dey's Publishing told PTI.

'Build Heritage of Bengal', an English translation of a Bengali book written by the CM on 1850 heritage structures in the state, was also released at the book fair, said Esha Chatterjee of BEE Books.

Banerjee gifted an English version of her collection of her poems 'Kabita Bitan' to British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at the inauguration function. Ellis then read a few lines from the book.

Sudhangshu Dey of Dey's Publishing said that Banerjee is a legend who sketches, writes and also composes music.

"There has always been a great demand for her books in every book fair," he said. PTI SUS SOM