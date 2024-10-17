Seven cases of bomb threat to flights registered in Mumbai over three days

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Mumbai Police has registered at least seven cases of bomb threats to domestic and international flights in the last three days, an official said here on Thursday.

The airlines affected by the threats included Air India, IndiGo and Vistara, among others, said a police official.

Four cases were registered at Sahar Police Station, which includes two cases registered on Thursday, whereas three cases were registered at the Airport Police Station, he said.

In all these cases, social media platforms were used to issue the threats, the official said, adding that police were trying to track down the culprits through technical analysis.

Across India, at least 25 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats over the last four days, including international flights, and some of them were diverted. All these threats have turned out to be hoaxes. PTI DC KRK