Seven charred to death in car-SUV collision in Gujarat

Surendranagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Seven persons travelling in a car were charred to death after it collided with an SUV on a highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Sunday, police said.

"Seven persons travelling in the car were burnt alive while three in the SUV escaped with minor injuries following the incident near Dedadara village at around 3:30 PM," said Vadhvan police station inspector, PB Jadeja.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the highway. Local fire brigade teams rushed to the scene for rescue operations. PTI Cor KA NSK