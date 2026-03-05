Seven Class X students of state-run hostel in Nashik booked for sexually abusing juniors

Nashik, Mar 5 (PTI) Seven Class X students of a hostel run by the Maharashtra social welfare department in Igatpuri in Nashik have been booked for allegedly sexually abusing some of their juniors, an official said on Thursday.

The superintendent of the hostel too has been booked in the case filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Igatpuri police station on March 3, he added.

"A case has been filed against seven Class X students and the hostel superintendent, while an inquiry is being carried out by the Child Welfare Committee," district collector Ayush Prasad said.

As per sources, the seven Class students are accused of giving sedatives to those from Class V-VII staying in the same hostel and then indulging in unnatural acts.

"The ordeal was underway since the last seven months but no one had come forward to complain out of fear. However, we found that the victims had informed hostel superintendent Sushant Dudhsagare, who did not take cognisance. Therefore, he too has been named in the case," an official said.

After the incident came to light, Zilla Parishad Social Welfare Department in-charge officer Dr Sanjay Shinde and his team visited the spot, held an inquiry and submitted its report to the ZP CEO, who has been asked to probe further, the official said.

The seven students have been sent to a remand home, a police official said. PTI COR BNM